St. Patrick's Day events, Novi Boat Show happening this weekend in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 'Tis the season for St. Patrick's Day festivities, but there’s also so much more going on.

The Novi Boat Show is back, and you can watch performances like "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Echoes" by the Mosaic Youth Theatre.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Detroit Pistons and Red Wings



Pistons Friday 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.; Red Wings Saturday 12:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons and Red Wings both have games at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons play the Miami Heat Friday and Sunday. The Red Wings host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Dionne Warwick



Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

Dionne Warwick will be performing Sunday at Music Hall. The Grammy Award-winning singer's show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.

Echoes – Junior Ensemble Performance



Friday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; same times March 22 and March 23

Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit at 2251 Antietam Avenue in Detroit

Have you watched a Mosaic Youth Theatre performance yet? Well, the young Detroit talent is bringing their show “Echoes” to the stage. The show not only focuses on the sounds of echoes but how they show up in our lives and culture. You can also catch them next weekend.

Novi Boat Show



Thursday and Friday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at

If the warm weather has you thinking about getting on the water, you’ll want to take advantage of the Novi Boat Show this Thursday through Sunday. There will be tons of products and services on display as well as fun and games for the whole family. Kids under 12 are free.

Official Detroit St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl



Saturday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Level Two Bar & Rooftop at 535 Monroe Street in Detroit

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend and you can celebrate all Saturday with the Official Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. Festivities kick off at 2 p.m. at Level Two Bar & Rooftop on Monroe Street.

To Kill a Mockingbird



Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

You can check out the most successful American play in Broadway history — "To Kill a Mockingbird" — at the Fisher Theatre. Performances run daily through Sunday and are led by actor Richard Thomas of "The Waltons" as Atticus Finch.

Trinity Irish Dance



Friday 8 p.m.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

Traditional Irish step dancing is coming to town but with a twist. Trinity Irish Dance, a group of world-class dancers, is bringing the spirit of Ireland to Music Hall in Detroit. The show is Friday evening.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.