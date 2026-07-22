Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Detroit today for a first-of-its-kind event highlighting faith, fellowship and giving back.

The Rising From the Ashes revival is bringing Catholics from across the country to Huntington Place for a full day of worship. It's all leading up to a massive Eucharistic procession through the streets of downtown, led by Archbishop Edward Weisenburger.

Watch Kiara Hay's report and our previous coverage

Thousands expected to gather in Detroit for Rising From the Ashes Revival today

Catholic revival event comes to Detroit for first time with procession through downtown

Around 5 p.m., nearly 4,000 Catholics are expected to join a Eucharistic procession around the Spirit of Detroit. The conference, which is a way to gather Catholics from parishes across the country, is about connection and renewal of spirit, faith and commitment.

Right now, the Archdiocese of Detroit is in the midst of a massive restructing, with 36 parishes at risk of closing. A lack of priests, poor attendance and low funds are to blame, but this conference is hoping to rekindle their walk with Christ.

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“This is a community, and our church is one church. We’re all here for Jesus no matter what building we’re in, we’re all here together and that’s what it’s really about," said Kelli Miller, a Parishioner at St. Kieren Catholic Church. “We just realized that something needed to be done to help people reconnect with their faith.”

The money raised from this conference will go towards several local charities including the Capuchin Kitchen, the Pope Fransis Center, and Better Way Detroit, among others.

We will be covering the event when it starts later this morning, so stick with 7 News Detroit throughout the day for more.