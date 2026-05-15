Tigers teaming up with fans for Strike Out Cancer weekend, Pink Out the Park on Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are teaming up with fans to fight cancer this weekend.

Friday night kicks off Strike Out Cancer weekend at Comerica Park, as the Tigers host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series. The weekend will raise money for the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Fans can buy specialty food and drinks to support the cause. Players will also wear custom cleats to honor loved ones affected by cancer.

Tigers Gameday Host and Reporter Kara Wolfbauer's mother recently passed away from cancer and is being recognized throughout Strike Out Cancer weekend. When I spoke to her, she highlighted a common misconception about those fighting cancer.

"People tend to think that they are so fragile, that they're a glass that can break. And that's just not the case, especially watching my mom go through it," Wolfbauer said. "And you meet so many people on these weekends, young children, people who are 80, people anywhere in between, who are fighting these battles. And they have the strongest mindset because they have to. (They) have no choice."

Saturday is Pink Out the Park Day to support Breast Cancer Survivors, while Sunday will focus on Childhood Cancer Awareness. The Tigers will hang artwork from pediatric patients in the clubhouse.

You can buy tickets and learn more about the weekend festivities at this link.