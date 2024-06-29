Third annual “Peacenic” promotes peace in Detroit

The community came together today for the third annual “Peacenic.”

More than 70 organizations gathered to promote peace at O'Hair Park.

The event was led by United States Attorney Dawn Ison as part of a violence reduction partnership.

It featured music, food, a bounce house, petting zoo and face painting.

It was also an opportunity to engage with law enforcement for a positive experience including recruiting initiatives, literacy programs, mental health, along with tutoring and expungement programs.

This event takes place each summer in the 8th and 9th precinct