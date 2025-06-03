DETROIT'S WEST SIDE (WXYZ) — A fire raced through a century-old church on Detroit's side overnight. Detroit firefighters moved as fast as they could to save as much history at St. Agnes Church as they could.

7 News Drone footage shows damage at historic Detroit church after fire

A witness sent us a video in the live report below, showing huge flames shooting into the air. This happened at the now-closed church, along Rosa Parks and West Bethune Street, near Henry Ford Hospital and the Motown Museum.

'This is really devastating': Century-old church on Detroit's west side deemed a complete loss after fire

St. Agnes Church and Rectory burned for over an hour. The rectory building here is a complete loss, and residents came outside around 1 a.m. to see both of these historic buildings up in flames.

WXYZ

"It was just some big flames. very hot.. big flames," said Victoria Braxton, who lives nearby. "We seen it spread from one building to the next building. It was sad...it’s horrible, it has a lot of history, and to just think it was something being bought back to the community. Something useful."

WXYZ

"You see the grass is still being cut, to walk outside like this, this is really devastating, for real," said Ashlie Cummings, who sent us the video included in the story above. "Come now, they're trying to build Detroit back up."

The church congregation had it's first Mass here in 1914. Residents say the now-abandoned buildings were being rehabilitated.

Firefighters had to cut through fencing from that rehab to help douse the flames. About 40 firefighters took an hour to get this two-alarm fire under control.

Crews are spraying the church's roof to keep the fire from spreading to it. Some of the inside did get damaged, but Senior Chief Craig Binder with the Detroit Fire Department is hoping the quick and aggressive response helped save the historic structure.

WXYZ

"Looks like some of the rafters and some of the beams have some char nd it did burn thru the roof in some spots but as you see in comparison to the rectory it turned out pretty well," Senior Chief Binder told us.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Those investigators are expected to get inside and start working as soon as they can.