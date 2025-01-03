This is the final weekend to Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — This weekend is the final weekend to visit Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills.

There will also be a local documentary crew filming all weekend at the Tally Hall location in the area of Orchard Lake and 14 Mile.

Owners say they'll post on Facebook when they open inside the new location in a few months.

Original story below from Dec. 9, 2024

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a beloved attraction in metro Detroit, will soon have a bigger place to call home.

“It warms my heart, it just gets me so excited to see all these people that have been touched by what was my father’s dream and his passion, and it’s just an honor to be able to carry it on,” said Jeremy Yagoda.

Marvin's ran into trouble earlier this year. Many people were upset when a redevelopment plan at Hunter's Square in Farmington Hills forced the museum to move.

The museum posted photos Monday evening of what will be its new digs down the road at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield.

It will expand from 5,300 to 14,000 square feet, creating enough room to host private parties.

"We're not just going bigger, we're going a lot bigger," said Yagoda.

The museum's last day at the current location is Jan. 5. An opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.