'This is tough': Road crews working around the clock to keep community safe ahead of icy conditions

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been a long two weeks for road crews and local businesses who have been pummeled with cold weather, winds, ice and snow. Now, another round of disruptive winter weather is heading our way.

Senior communications manager for the Road Commission for Oakland County Craig Bryson described the last few weeks for his team as brutal.

"Our people have been out essentially almost two weeks straight now, around the clock many of those days," Bryson said. "This is tough on not only the equipment, which is breaking down a lot, but also the people who are working long shifts to try to take care of these types of events."

The work is not done yet, as a majority of the lower half of the Lower Peninsula is under some form of a winter weather advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning.

For drivers, the slippery road conditions are only expected to get worse into the morning hours as our area braces for sleet, ice and freezing drizzle.

"I actually just slid into a guy two days ago," truck driver Craig Bryson said. "The main thing is just keep your distance, take your time, drive at least 10 miles below the speed limit, especially when you see patches of ice."

For Great Lakes Ace Hardware in Clawson, salt and roof melters have been flying off the shelves. The store will remain open Tuesday despite hundreds of school closures in our area.