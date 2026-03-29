Thousands attend "No Kings" protests across Metro Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of Metro Detroiters took to the streets Saturday for "No Kings" protests, calling for accountability and the protection of democratic rights.

Organizers said more than 25,000 people participated in eight rallies from Downriver to downtown Detroit.

Thousands of people flooded Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit Saturday afternoon to make their voices heard. Organizers estimated around 4,500 people attended the Detroit rally alone.

Sean Schaefer helped organize the Detroit protest.

"The people in Michigan do not agree with what’s happening. There’s plenty of people out here who are not happy with how the country is going," Schaefer said.

WXYZ Sean Schaefer

"There’s a lot of madness going on in the country right now, I think Donald Trump needs to understand that he is not the king, he doesn’t get to do whatever he wants, the constitution exists for a reason," Schaefer said.

Demonstrators chanted, "No hate, not fear, immigrants are welcome here."

Kristen Schoettle, a teacher at a school in Southwest Detroit, spoke at the rally.

"I have had five students detained by ICE in the past 10 months," Schoettle said.

WXYZ Kristen Schoettle

Schoettle said she has one student who is currently being held at a detention center in Texas.

"I got to do something and I know what’s going on so I have to speak out about it," Schoettle said.

Betty Bryan, a demonstrator from Oxford, also attended the rally.

"Enough is enough and it’s time," Bryan said. "We just needed to come out and say the things today."

Hank Bryan, another demonstrator from Oxford, shared a similar sentiment.

"We’re tired of what’s going on," Hank Bryan said.

WXYZ Betty and Hank Bryan

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to Brian Szmytke, the finance chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, to get his thoughts on the protests.

"I think at the end of the day, we don’t have kings in America and unless I missed the news alert, that hasn’t changed over the past 250 years so I’m not concerned about kings… if people have problems, they should go and get involved and they should be active in their community, they should run for office, have their voice heard at the polling box," Szmytke said.

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