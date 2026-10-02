PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of motorsports fans are expected to descend on M1 Concourse this weekend for the sixth annual American Speed Festival, the facility's marquee event celebrating racing history, legendary drivers and automotive innovation.

The two-day festival will celebrate automotive history and performance with racing demonstrations, historic and modern vehicles, professional drivers and interactive attractions designed to showcase Detroit's rich motorsports heritage.

See the latest report from Pontiac reporter Jolie Sherman in the video below

Thousands Expected at Pontiac's American Speed Festival as M1 Concourse Unveils New Attractions

"This is the Motor City and this is a celebration of motors," said Paul Zlotoff, owner and CEO of M1 Concourse.

Among the highlights this year is the appearance of racing legend Mario Andretti, who is expected to drive a historic race car dating back to the early 1900s.

Zlotoff said the vehicle is one of the most recognizable race cars in American history.

"It’s probably the American race car that’s been seen by more Americans than any other," he said. "because it was basically barnstormed around the county by a gentleman named Barney Oldfield, and people who know racing would consider him the first true American race car driver."

For longtime attendees like George Vidu, the festival has become an annual tradition.

"I’m a car nut," Vidu said. "I own 11 cars and three motorcycles. I have a lot of fun."

Vidu said he has attended every American Speed Festival since it began and considers it one of the region's premier automotive events.

While classic and exotic vehicles remain a major draw, organizers say the festival offers much more than a traditional car show.

"We have a hot track all weekend long, 'hot' meaning it's active," said Ted Woerner, director of the M1 Experience Center. "You'll be able to see cars that are unique that you don't see very often and here.

The festival will feature multiple on-track competitions and demonstrations, including appearances by some of the nation's top female racers.

"It’s a very dynamic atmosphere," Woerner said. "And we have other family activities set up around that so the whole family can enjoy it."

The event also serves as a showcase for the continued expansion of the Pontiac motorsports complex. Over the past several months, M1 Concourse has added several new attractions, including a sky bridge, off-road course and drag strip.

"We’ve built quite a few things," Zlotoff said.

A new karting track behind the M1 X Center is complete. The facility, which organizers say will be the first M1 attraction open to the general public, is expected to open later this month.

For motorsports enthusiasts, Woerner says the X Center offers a unique experience.

"If you're a motorsports lover, it is a motorsports heaven," he said.

The American Speed Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

"It’s just a great car happening and it’s a wonderful venue," Vidu said.