Thousands gather at Motor City Pride festival in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit was filled with thousands of people for Motor City Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ event in Michigan.

The two-day festival features more than 140 vendors and 150 performers across three stages, drawing crowds from across the state.

Douglas Haller, who has been attending Motor City Pride since it began in the 1970s, reflected on how much the event has grown.

"The size of it is so much greater than it was originally. The first one was a parade down Woodward from the Wayne State area to city hall and had a few hundred people," Haller said.

The first Motor City Pride was held as a march to demand the repeal of anti-gay laws and to advocate for full civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Now, more than 50 years later, it has evolved into a major celebration.

"It's good to show solidarity and it's good to have a public face," Haller said.

For many attendees, the festival represents freedom and acceptance.

"It's always exciting and fun and you just get to be free," Anthony Welch, a Pontiac resident, said.

Nina Williams traveled from New Haven for the event.

"It's my first time being back in a couple of years, I'm excited, it's good seeing everybody in their colors… it's fun," Williams said.

Detroit resident Onetha Thompson enjoyed the positive atmosphere.

"I'm loving the atmosphere, I'm loving the vibes, everybody here is so nice," Thompson said.

For Detroit resident Jervalro Bester, the event creates a sense of belonging.

"It just makes me feel like someone loves you and if don't know nobody know, Jervalro loves them. If no one heard it today. I love you," Bester said.

Organizers expect an even bigger crowd on Sunday, the final day of Motor City Pride, which concludes at 8 p.m.

