Thousands of kids take on Belle Isle for Metro Detroit Youth Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An annual tradition in Detroit marking it's 40th year drove thousands of kids to Belle Isle Park.

Metro Detroit Youth Day, hosted by the Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation, offered free activities, entertainment and education.

The event featured a talent show, live performances and creative workshops.

"This is about giving back to our youth. Many, many years ago when they were having a lot of issues in Detroit with gangs, at that time Coleman Young was our mayor. He got with Ed Deeb, who started this with Coleman A. Young, to get the youth involved in a more positive venues," said Frances T. Rasool-Veal II, a Metro Youth Day board member.

College row was filled with admissions experts for schools across Michigan, which shared information and resources with the students.

"I feel real inspired because this day is showing me that all ages can become anything in life no matter what they want to do no matter what they grew up in," Jeremiah West said.

Many came on buses from summer camps across the city like 8-year-old Blake Cook.

"Today is about sharing the joy with other people and sharing information and learning about science and everything else,” Blake said.

He and his friends went home with plenty of free gifts and snacks to share.

"Today was a pretty good day," he exclaimed.

