Thousands of Morgan Wallen fans descend on Ann Arbor for concert series at Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fans flew in from across the country, paid top dollar for parking and started tailgating hours early as Morgan Wallen brought his first of two concerts to the Big House this weekend.

Cornhole games, cold beers, and country music filled the air outside Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor hours before Morgan Wallen took the stage Friday night — the first of two concerts the country music star is performing at the venue this weekend.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Morgan Wallen brings two-night concert series to Michigan Stadium

An estimated 75,000 fans are expected at each show, marking only the second major concert ever held at the Big House.

Ashley, a fan who flew in from North Carolina, said it was her first time ever visiting Michigan.

"I've never been to the state of Michigan ever!" Ashley said.

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She had seen Wallen perform before and made the trip specifically to see him again.

"We had to see him again, so we came up here," Ashley said. "We're going to be on cloud nine."

Fan Ashley Miller said the venue itself added to the excitement.

"Super excited that Michigan is hosting concerts at the Big House," Miller said.

Miller and fellow fan Nicki Sharer were among the crowds tailgating outside the stadium, playing cornhole and cracking open beers with friends ahead of the show.

Watch our previous coverage ahead of the concert weekend below:

Morgan Wallen brings two huge concerts to University of Michigan's Big House

"The girls are winning. We're up by four," Miller said.

Sharer said she was ready for a high-energy night.

"Definitely going to be jumping up and down, a lot of screaming," Sharer said.

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Fans praised Wallen's music as a big part of the draw.

"He doesn't put out a bad song," Ashley said.

"His lyrics are super deep," Sharer said.

"He just makes the crowd really get into it," Ashley said.

Related video: Alleged scam tied to Ann Arbor group leaves some Morgan Wallen fans without concert tickets

Alleged scam tied to Ann Arbor group leaves some Morgan Wallen fans without concert tickets

Fan Amanda Dekker said she planned to enjoy the full set.

"The whole album," Dekker said.

Rachel York and Destiny echoed the energy of the crowd.

"I'll be all over the place," York said.

"Jumping around," Destiny said.

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"We'll be moving and grooving and dancing. All of the things," Ashley said.

For fans who drove to the show, parking came at a price. Nearby residents opened up their properties for paid parking, with prices ranging from $50 to $150.

Jamaine Atkins was among those hosting parking at his home.

"We're not doing anything with it. Might as well," Atkins said.

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Wallen's second concert at Michigan Stadium is scheduled for Saturday.

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