Thousands protest President Trump, Elon Musk in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Saturday, thousands of people throughout Michigan were protesting President Trump and Elon Musk.

One of the protest took place in Detroit outside of the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Organizers have dubbed the rallies the “Hands Off” protests.

WXYZ

“I actually cried on the steps when I saw all the people who have come together in a very peaceful protest,” said Kim Berkal of Lake Orion.

Berkal came to midtown Detroit on Saturday to join the “hands off” protest.

“We need to be heard, we need to know that what’s going on in our country is not right and we are here representing ourselves, our families, my three daughters, it’s the right thing to do,” said Berkal.

The protesters spoke out against President Trump and Elon Musk who heads the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

“The rich and the entitled are oppressing us and if we don’t fight back, our country’s going to be dead,” said Kathleen Symes of Armada.

Demonstrators also criticized decisions on tariffs, the firing of federal workers, deporting migrants, scaling back protections for transgender people, and reducing the size of government.

“We’re out here today to defend our constitution, to defend the rule of law, and to defend our way of life basically,” said Gina Keller, organizer of the Ferndale protest. “It’s extremely important for people right now to show the federal government that we do not consent to the destruction of our services.”

“What Trump is doing to our economy is damaging to everyone, me, you, all of us, he’s gotta stop,” said Keller.

We also caught up with one man who was counter protesting in midtown.

“I want Trump and Elon Musk to cut, cut, cut and mass deportations, those are two main issues,” said Gregory Creswell.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Jim Runestad says President Trump is trying to save the economy not destroy it.

“We are blowing money like drunken sailors and the democrats say we have to spend it faster, all those people out there say yes keep spending the money, hire more, hire more until this country goes bust faster,” said Runestad.

There were also “Hands Off” protest in Troy, Ann Arbor, Wyandotte and Grand Rapids.