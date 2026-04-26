Three men are arrested after a police chase ends with a Tesla crashing into a Ferndale Verizon store

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three men were arrested after a brief police chase that began in Royal Oak and ended with a Tesla crashing into a Verizon store in Ferndale.

Royal Oak police said officers tried to pull over the Tesla for running a red light at 10 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The driver sped off, leading officers on a chase that ended when the car slammed into the Verizon store on Woodward Avenue.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the chase or crash. No injuries were reported, and the store was empty at the time of the crash.

"Very blessed to say it wasn't here in the middle of the day when all the customers were here," Dracon Curtis said.

Curtis is a manager at the Verizon store. The store was closed Saturday as crews cleaned up debris and boarded up the building.

"It was crazy, I mean there was glass literally everywhere," Curtis said.

WXYZ Dracon Curtis

"All of the windows were broken as you can see and they just started repairing it," Curtis said.

When asked when the store might reopen, Curtis provided an estimate.

"Hopefully tomorrow, Monday, Tuesday," Curtis said.

Antonio Conrad works a couple of doors down from the Verizon store at the Detroit Wing Company.

"I heard like a boom, I was doing the dishes, listening to music but I heard it still," Conrad said.

WXYZ Antonio Conrad

Conrad was at work during the crash and went outside to see what happened.

"I went outside, saw everything, the car was in Verizon, all the police, it was still more pulling up, they had dogs out, guns," Conrad said.

Conrad said he was shocked to see something like this happen in Ferndale.

"It’s real quiet, nobody really get pulled over or nothing," Conrad said. "Police chill, people chill."

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