Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park sold to Bowlero

Thunderbowl Lanes, the popular bowling alley in Allen Park that has hosted some of the biggest tournaments in the country, is being sold.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the Strobl Family, which owns the bowling alley, said it is being sold to Bowlero.

Bowlero Corp. is the largest owner and operator of bowling alleys in the world and also owns the Professional Bowlers Association.

According to the Strobl family, the transaction is expected to close in June 2024.

Thunderbowl was the largest privately-held bowling center in the U.S.

"For over the past 80 years , the Strobl family has been involved in all aspects of the bowling world and became the majority owners of Thunderbowl Lanes in 1997. The family would like to thank the bowling community , the City of Allen Park, the staff and the management of Thunderbowl lanes for all wonderful memories and we wish for many more to come with Bowlero," the post said on Facebook.