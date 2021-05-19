Tigers and Major League Baseball honor Turnbull's no-hitter with special ticket deal

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball are offering fans a special deal in celebration of Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter.

They are waiving all fees for Tiger single-game tickets for the rest of May and the entire month of June. However, the offer is only good for 24 hours starting today at 1:17 p.m. through tomorrow, May 20 at 1:17 p.m.

The time is in honor of the 117 pitches Turnbull took to complete the no-hitter.