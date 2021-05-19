Watch
Tigers and Major League Baseball honor Turnbull's no-hitter with special ticket deal

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 04: Spencer Turnbull #56 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch while playing the Kansas City Royals during Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 14:03:20-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball are offering fans a special deal in celebration of Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter.

They are waiving all fees for Tiger single-game tickets for the rest of May and the entire month of June. However, the offer is only good for 24 hours starting today at 1:17 p.m. through tomorrow, May 20 at 1:17 p.m.

The time is in honor of the 117 pitches Turnbull took to complete the no-hitter.

