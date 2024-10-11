Tigers fans sad but optimistic leaving ALDS Game 4 loss at home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There were plenty of moments to cheer inside Comerica Park in Detroit, but there was mostly silence leaving the ballpark as the Tigers fell to the Guardians Thursday night, forcing Game 5 of the AL Division Series in Cleveland.

"It was great, expect they lost,” fan Joyce Carson said leaving the game.

“It was good, but it was sad at the end,” fan Eric Lubanski said.

Before the game, downtown Detroit was buzzing with excitement as fans embrace October baseball.

“You'd have to be a true Detroiter and a true Tigers fan to understand what this means to everybody," fan Carmon Weeks said.

Hear more from Weeks in the video player below:

Fans fired up and pack Comerica Park for Detroit Tigers ALDS Game 4

Kelly Egan came from Cincinnati for this game. Her father Chuck Durnan, an avid Tigers fan, died in February. She brought a framed picture of her dad and a lanyard filled with his old tickets into the park with her.

“It's brought me solace and I feel the closest to my dad when I’m here,” Egan said. "Since he can't be here, he's obviously here up there, I'm here for him representing.”

Despite the final score, most fans didn’t leave angry. The game was full of ups and downs and competitive baseball.

“We have been here and watched a lot of Tigers not playing great baseball, so its really fun to watch them play great baseball and we're so happy to be here for it,” Tigers fan Janessa Manning said.



Related video: Fans filled with emotion as Tigers win first home playoff game in over 10 years

Fans filled with emotion as Tigers win first home playoff game in over 10 years

Now it’s win or go home for Game 5 on Saturday. Through hoarse voices, some fans are still confident this series belongs to Detroit

“We're gonna win it in 5," a young fan screamed leaving the game.