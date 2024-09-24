Tigers win against Rays spells excitement for fans hoping for playoff berth

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans could not wait to celebrate after Tuesday afternoon's win. The game against the Tampa Bay Rays experienced a rain delay but in the end, Tigers fans got exactly what they came for.

The team is now 83-74 after beating the Rays 2-1, and the Tigers are still in contention for a wild card spot for the MLB playoffs.

When asked how he's feeling about the victory, Tigers fan Matthew Cassa said, "Feeling great."

"Skubal Cy Young, baby," Dylan Colussi shouted.

Tigers fans are expected to pack Comerica Park this week as the team finishes the regular season and pushes for a spot in the playoffs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers have a magic number of five make the playoffs, meaning any combination of wins and Minnesota Twins losses that equal six will lock up a Wild Card spot.

"There's a lot of excitement about this team, and it's a team you don't want to play in October, I'll tell you that," Cassa said.

Randy Piccinato said, "It was wild. It was a great game. Fabulous pitching performance by Skubal. And the bullpen come in and kick butt."

Colussi said, "Atmosphere was great. It's almost playoff time, and we're right there. We're right there."

Tori Sandoval and Reese Rosencrans traveled all the way from Arizona for the Tigers game just to see their favorite star pitcher in action.

She said, “So, Tarik Skubal is from our hometown Kingman, Arizona, and he went to his school, which is the Kingman Academy of Learning, and he comes back and does a lot for the community and visits with the kids and he’s amazing. We’re so proud of him.”

Another fan told 7 News Detroit, "Skubal number 18. It's gonna be good. They've got Chicago three games. So, we should be in good shape. Playoffs here we come."

But first, they've got to get through the next two games against the Rays.

Ashley Hubbard said, "I'm feeling great. It was a great. Everybody had a good time, and we're ready for the playoffs."

When asked if she's optimistic about the rest of this week, Hubbard replied, "Oh yeah, I can't wait to see what's to come. I'm very excited, very excited."

After playing the Rays, the Tigers finish the season this weekend against the Chicago White Sox, who are on pace to have the worst record in modern baseball history.