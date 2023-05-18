Tim McGraw, Motor City Comic Con, Eastern Market Flower Day return this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A country music hoedown, singer Seal and women comedians will be performing in metro Detroit this weekend.

Motor City Comic Con, Eastern Market Flower Day and opening day at Jimmy John's Field are among other events in the area.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

99.5 WYCD's Hoedown powered by Ram



Saturday 3 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Independence Township

Calling all country music lovers: Tim McGraw, Chris Janson, Kassi Ashton, Dalton Dover, Jordan Harvey and Tigirlily Gold will be at Pine Knob on Saturday for a hoedown hosted by 99.5 WYCD in partnership with Ram. The country stars will bring fans music from two different stages.

Detroit Women of Comedy Festival



Friday 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ant Hall and The Independence Comedy Club at 2320 Caniff Street in Hamtramck

If you want to laugh this weekend, the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival will have stand-up, sketch and improvised comedy at Ant Hall and The Independence Comedy Club. Dozens of comedians will be featured during the two-day festival. There's also a chance to grow in the comedy world as comedians will be holding workshop sharing tips and tricks to the craft.

Eastern Market Flower Day



Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

Spring is in full swing, so it may be time for you to grab some flowers. The famous Flower Day festival is back at Eastern Market on Sunday. If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry, flowers will be sold at Eastern Market through Father’s Day.

Great Lakes Boating Festival



Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Grosse Pointe Yacht Club at 788 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores

If you're ready to get back on the water as the weather warms up, the Great Lakes Boating Festival returns, bringing a show on land and water. Antique cars, vintage boats, steel drum entertainment, water demos and an art show will be at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, and admission is free.

Motor City Comic Con



Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

Geeks everywhere can rejoice because an event billed as the state's "largest pop culture event" is back. Motor City Comic Con will be in full force Friday through Sunday. There will be Crafters, vendors and celebrity guests like Maggie Lawson and Danny Jacobs at Suburban Collection Showplace.

Seal "World Tour 2023"



Sunday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking for live music, the one and only Seal is in town this Sunday at the Fox Theatre. The Grammy award-winning singer is celebrating his 30-year anniversary of music during this world tour.

United Shores Professional Baseball League



Friday 7:05 p.m., Saturday 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:05 p.m.

Jimmy John's Field at 7171 Auburn Road in Utica

Local professional baseball returns to metro Detroit this weekend. Opening day is happening at Jimmy John's Field with the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers vs. the Utica Unicorns Friday night. On Saturday, the Eastside Diamond Hoppers and the Westside Woolly Mammoths play a double header. Saturday is also Italian American-Heritage Night. And on Sunday, the Utica Unicorns and the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers will face off again. Bark in the Park day is on Sunday.

Related: Motor City Comic Con 2023 – Here's how to get tickets, who's coming and more

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.