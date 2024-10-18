Tim Walz attending church service in Saginaw on Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will be returning to Michigan this weekend.

The Harris-Walz campaign announced that he'll be in Saginaw for a church service at Victorious Believers Ministries that's set for 10:45 a.m on Sunday. He's scheduled to arrive at the airport in Freeland at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Additional details about the visit have not been announced including if he's expected to speak.

In addition to his Michigan visit, Walz is scheduled to visit Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York between Saturday and Monday.

Earlier this week, Walz spoke with 7 News Detroit during a one-one-one interview where he tackled several topics including Detroit growth, the Middle East conflict and the economy.

Walz visited Macomb County last week. He spoke with United Auto Workers in Warren and met with a group of Black men voters in Utica.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Oakland County on Friday. She made two stops in Detroit on Tuesday, which included hosting a radio town hall with Charlamagne tha God.

Former President Donald Trump will campaigning in Detroit on Friday at Huntington Place.

Both presidential campaigns have made many stops in battleground state Michigan as the election nears.

