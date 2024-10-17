Detroit Free Press Marathon, presidential candidate visits making for a busy weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It will be a busy weekend in the Motor City with record crowds expected for the Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday, which sold out for the first time before the deadline.

However, before the runners hit the starting line, race weekend begins with the expo inside Huntington Place where runners can visit vendors, shop for gear and check in for their race.

Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be campaigning in metro Detroit on Friday, which is expected to create road blocks for runners as they prepare for the bit race.

Cathryn Grant will be running the 26.2-mile race for the fourth time and was planning to come by the expo on Friday.

“It’s really cool. It's definitely a unique race. Over the bridge and through the tunnel,” Grant said. "I'm a teacher, so I was planning on after school, getting down there before the rush and pick up my packet and then lay low on Saturday, get ready for the race. But, that plan has changed a little bit.”

Suddenly, Huntington Place will be a bit busier Friday. Along with the Expo, the convention hall will also be hosting a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump. Doors for the rally open at 3 p.m., but the expo goes until 7 p.m. The expo has been been moved from Hall B to Hall A on the building's north side.

“That's going to ensure that our participants coming down to the expo don't have to do the security checks that folks going to the political event need to do,” Vice President and Race Director Aaron Velthoven said. "Our hope is our patrons will experience a minimal amount of disruptions on Friday.”

Harris will be visiting Oakland County. Additional information has not yet been released.

Velthoven says this year will have a record number of runners and 50,000 people are expected at the expo over two days.

“Because we have the international aspect of the course, all of our international runners must come in person and present their WHTI-compliant document, which is typically a passport or enhanced driver's license.”

Besides potential for traffic or road closures, Velthoven recommends people do not park on the Huntington rooftop parking deck Friday. While many runners normally park there, the deck will be briefly closed in the early afternoon. Then once it reopens, all vehicles must be checked by Secret Service.

The race expanded the expo hours on Saturday to accommodate more people, hoping the last-minute adjustments ensure race weekend runs smoothly.

“We worked really hard to make sure it has minimal impact on Friday and I think we've accomplished that,” Velthoven said. "The energy is going to be great and we're really excited.”

The expo runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

