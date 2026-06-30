Tips for walking your dog in the extreme heat

(WXYZ) — As our meteorologists have been mentioning all week, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for all of southeast Michigan from noon Tuesday to 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 105°-109°.

While it's important for humans to stay cool in this weather, it's just as important to make sure your furry friend doesn't overheat when taking them out for a walk or a bathroom break.

Veterinarians with PetMD recommend the following tips when taking your dog out in this extreme weather:



Consider the time of day, and avoid walking your dog during what is typically the hottest part of the day (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Bring water for water breaks, in a portable water bottle. A collapsable bowl will also make the drink breaks go smoothly; drink breaks are recommended every 15-20 minutes for longer walks, but consider shorter walks in this weather.

Avoid hot surfaces like pavement and asphalt, and consider using paw balm or dog booties when necessary. As our Mike Taylor points out in a graphic we often use on the morning show (below), concrete and asphalt temperatures rise rapidly as air temperatures increase, so keep your dog on the grass as much as possible.

WXYZ's Mike Taylor