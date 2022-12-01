Tips to avoid scams and thieves while doing holiday shopping

(WXYZ) — The holiday shopping season is here, and many people have already started looking for must-have items for your loved ones.

But, as the shopping season continues to ramp up, so do the opportunities for criminals. There's a new wearing about old-school scammers called "shoulder surfers."

They can position themselves to get your information by simply looking over your shoulder.

It has shoppers like Kathy Kochanek changing their shopping habits and style this season.

"I always carry a backpack purse for one and I always park in the back or away from other cars so I can see what's around me," she said.

Caroline Hampton said she likes to get her holiday shopping done earlier in the morning.

"It's just because you don't need to continue to look over your shoulder and everything. It's bright out. You can see everything and everyone and the lines aren't as long as they are after I get off of work," Hampton said.

Novi Police Patrol Sgt. Brian Woloski said shoppers should keep their head on a swivel and avoid high-crime areas when shopping.

"If you are somebody going shopping on your own, if you're a single female, be aware. Be aware of your surroundings," Woloski said. "The person that looks like they can be attacked is the one more likely to be attacked. Look at your surroundings."

Other tips to keep you safe this holiday season so you don't fall victim to a scam or a theft include:

Park in well-lit areas at shopping centers

Shop in pairs if you can

Leave expensive jewelry at home

Limit the amount of cash you carry

Other ways you can make sure your purchases stay safe include putting shopping bags in the trunk of a car if you're making multiple trips to different stores or use a built-in privacy cover in your car or SUV.

If you are carrying a purse and you leave it in your shopping cart while loading your car or in-store shopping, use a carabiner and attach it to your shopping cart.