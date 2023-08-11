Titans Golf Outing raises scholarship money for U of D students

Around 200 golfers came out to participate Friday in the second annual Titans Golf Outing.

The event followed by a dinner, raises money to help fund scholarships for University of Detroit Mercy students, many of whom come from all over metro Detroit.

The scholarships include adding resources for students pursuing higher education and athletics.

Funds raised also go to support well-being including mental health for student athletes.

“In terms of the student-athletes, we have more than 300 who benefit directly from this outing. In addition, our higher education programs greatly appreciate the support,” James Tinkey, the U of D director of athletic marketing & promotions, said.

This is the second annual event being held at Links of Novi. Tickets sold for $150 per golfer, as part of the effort. Golfers got the chance to take advantage of beautiful weather for 18 holes on a terrific course.

U of D says sponsors include Kitch Attorneys & Counselors, as well as Flex-N-Gate. The university says support of the community goes a long way to help enhance the learning experience. A total of nearly 30 sponsors helped make this a success.