Tornado touches down in Canton, uprooting trees and destroying part of Heritage Park

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — People living in Canton are dealing with power outages, flooded basements, and uprooted trees or large tree branches that have been sheared off.

"It's just devastating to see all the destruction," said Allison Kelly who went by Heritage Park where the tops of large gazebos were lifted off of their brick and mortar pillars and tossed like toys.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that "the weak tornado touched down just northwest of Pheasant Run Golf Course and track southeast."

The NWS also indicated that the tornado tracked across Summit Parkway and Canton Center Road where trees and large limbs were ripped to the ground.

In one neighborhood east of Heritage Park, an uprooted tree landed on a house and another tree landed on a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans has declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Under the State of Emergency, the County hopes to expedite additional resources to provide aid for residents in hard-hit areas.

Canton residents are being urged to document any damages and contact the township for further information.

Wayne County public health officials sent out the following safety alert around 12:30 pm Friday after seeing so many people walking in flood waters:

Due to contamination from flood runoff and wastewater overflows, citizens should AVOID CONTACT WITH ALL RIVERS AND STREAMS in Wayne County. Wash vigorously with soap and clean water if you come in contact with flood waters. Watch pets and do not eat fish from these waters.

