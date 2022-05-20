VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Gaylord, buildings damaged

(WXYZ) — A tornado touched down in Otsego County.

The National Weather Service and Michigan State Police confirmed the tornado touchdown on Friday afternoon.

Otsego County: Tornado touched down. MSP and local resources responding. More information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/g6SUji8Zxv — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) May 20, 2022

MSP says several homes and businesses are damaged and that trees and power lines are blocking toads. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Photos and video from Gaylord on social media give a glimpse at some of the damage.

MSP along with local resources are responding to the area.

