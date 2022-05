(WXYZ) — Video captured by Cynthia Paavola shows large hail pummeling Grand Lake on Friday afternoon.

She told her cousin that the hail was about the size of baseballs.

"Look at the size of these damn snowballs," she said in the video as the hail hit the lake.

On Friday, a confirmed tornado was reported in Gaylord. Injuries have been reported in that area.

