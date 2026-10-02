Toyota opens new battery research center near Saline, expanding EV investment in Michigan

YORK TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Toyota officially opened its new battery research and development center in York Township near Saline on Thursday.

The facility, located on Platt Road, will serve as a hub for evaluating and testing batteries used in Toyota’s electric vehicles. Company leaders say the center will help drive innovation, support manufacturing efforts across North America and strengthen the region's growing EV ecosystem.

“This is very exciting to keep investing here, keep building our team and growing our skills,” said Jordan Choby, Toyota North America’s group vice president of powertrain development.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Toyota opens new battery research center near Saline

Toyota first announced plans for the battery center in 2023. Now that construction is complete and the facility is operational, company officials say it represents another significant step in the automaker’s long-term commitment to Michigan.

“We’re now the bridge between some of the most advanced battery development teams and our North American manufacturing,” Choby said.

Toyota leaders say Michigan remains a key location for vehicle development because of its automotive workforce, supplier network and partnerships with universities.

“This is still the hub of vehicle development,” Choby said. “We have so many supplier partners here. We pull from great universities.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Toyota executives, local leaders and community members for the grand opening ceremony.

“As governor, I’ve been proud to watch this partnership grow,” Whitmer said. “These investments send a strong message: Toyota believes in Michigan and Michigan believes in Toyota.”

Toyota also announced plans to allow students from the University of Michigan’s Electric Vehicle Center to use the facility for testing and research opportunities.

“As they need different testing opportunities, it’s just great to be here in this hub and keep developing that ecosystem of companies and partners from education through commercialization,” Choby said.

Residents and workers in the area said the new center is a positive addition to the community.

“I’m also interested in what they will be doing with EVs and how that’s going to go,” said Milan resident James Lacroix. “I’m all for reducing emissions.”

Joe Wester, who works in the Saline area, said he's proud to see investment continue in the region.

“Great investment,” Wester said. “Proud to see more stuff being built here, especially batteries and innovative technologies.”