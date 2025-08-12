Trailer with specialized wheelchairs stolen from local nonprofit, racing season in jeopardy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit nonprofit is asking for the public's help after thieves stole a trailer containing specialized racing wheelchairs valued at more than $60,000.

The theft occurred Saturday around 7 a.m. at the corner of Square Lake and Livernois roads in Troy. The wheelchairs belong to The Agape Project, a nonprofit organization that helps bring the race experience of 5Ks and other events to people with disabilities.

The organization's president, Phil Smith, said the theft has forced them to cancel the remainder of their racing season.

"If you ever get an opportunity to watch this go on and see the kids smiling, it's fantastic," Smith said.

For parents like Kim Duda, whose daughter Emily has cerebral palsy, The Agape Project provides irreplaceable experiences.

"I can't really find the words to be honest with you because it's one of those things where you don't want to cry, you don't think you're going to cry, but when you see it happen, sometimes you can't hold back the tears," Duda said.

Emily is one of many participants who benefit from the nonprofit's volunteer runners who bring the race day experience to people with disabilities.

"Her entire life, she really hasn't been able to participate in the quote, unquote "normal" activities that most of us take for granted," Duda said.

The organization ran its first race last year and had raised funds to purchase 10 special Hoyt racing wheelchairs, each costing approximately $6,000. The chairs were stored in their branded trailer, which was parked behind a business owned by Smith's partner. It wasn't their usual spot but was temporary since they're between races.

"It was safe, it's locked up, but someone managed to figure out how to get past that lock," Smith said. "They wanted the trailer, they took it."

The theft has forced the cancellation of upcoming events, including Emily's race scheduled less than two weeks away.

"It was a lot of sadness, sadness for our family, sadness for Emily," Duda said of the cancellation.

Smith explained that the chairs are specialty made, making it impossible to replace them in time for scheduled races. As Troy police investigate, The Agape Project hopes someone will recognize their trailer or the chairs and return them.

"Not worried about capturing somebody or blame. They took it, maybe they needed the money, I don't know. But we just want the equipment back. We want to be able to provide this experience back to our people," Smith said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the chairs or the trailer is asked to contact Troy Police at their tip line at 248-524-0777.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.