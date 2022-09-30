Train derailment leads to road closure in Warren

WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — A train derailment that happened at 10 Mile and Schoenher Thursday left several roads closed for hours.

Many intersections are now back open but Stephens Road remains closed.

There is no exact time for when the street will reopen but the mayor of Warren says "everything should be back to normal" some time Friday.

Chris Essenmacher lives near the train tracks where 16 Canadian national cars derailed leading to an hours-long road closure and clean-up that is still underway.

"I always thought some kind of incident would happen eventually," he said.

Not only is the traffic a headache, but officials also say some of the 151 total train cars carried chlorine and hydrochloric acid. Thankfully those stayed on the tracks.

"Yea, we thankful he didn't get hurt. He was right over there I mean it's right against the fence line," said a construction worker who works nearby and saw the wreckage.

Officials confirm that no one was hurt and as of now, this hazmat situation is under control.