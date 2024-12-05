Transnational gangs hit Oakland County again, 8 high-end homes burglarized in 7 days

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Transnational gangs are targeting Oakland County yet again at an alarming rate. Eight homes have been burglarized in the county within the last seven days.

Several homes have now been hit twice. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is issuing a warning for residents to stay vigilant.

According to Bouchard, Oakland Township, Novi, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills and Rochester Hills have all been targeted recently.

“Initially, I thought Oakland Township, you know, million-dollar homes, that was where they were hitting, so it wasn’t for us. But at the same time, that’s not the case any longer," Rochester Hills resident Sue Siwek said. “It’s concerning to me — very much."

Trained criminal gangs from Chile, Colombia and Venezuela are using visa waiver programs or are entering the country illegally to use high-technology alarm system jammers, drones and tracking devices to steal things like cash and high-end jewelry from Oakland County residents.

The gangs are hitting the United States in groups by the hundreds, but Michigan has been a big target for them, specifically Oakland County.

“They’re back with a vengeance. Obviously, different crews because some of those crews are still in jail," Bouchard said.

Some of the crews are in jail because the county established a task force last year, specifically looking into these gangs and working with local and national agencies. However, these groups are in and then out of the county, selling the stolen high-end watches, jewelry and purses to locations in Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

Bouchard says they've seen this all before including right around this same time last year. However, the number of these incidents just within the last week has been alarming and residents are taking precautions.

“I don’t have a (security) system in my house. I’m thinking very seriously about getting one," Siwek said.

The groups are entering the high-end homes on foot through backyards, golf courses the homes that may be attached to and wooded areas.

Bouchard says it's important for neighbors to keep their eyes out for suspicious activity. Residents are encouraged to update their security systems and consider transitioning from easily blocked wireless alarms to wired systems.