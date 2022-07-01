(WXYZ) — As many Michiganders prepare to hit the roads and take on the skies speed bumps and turbulence may be causing some travel headaches along the way.

AAA estimates nearly 1.7 million Michiganders will be traveling 50 miles or more this Fourth of July weekend. These numbers include both drivers and flyers.

Patrick de Haan with GasBuddy says there's no sign of people slowing down anytime soon, especially with gas dipping below the $5 mark.

"For those traveling. You can encounter prices under $5 per gallon depending on your destination," Patrick de Haan said. "In fact, some areas in Michigan, some stations are as low as $4.50 a gallon."

Some drivers say prices are still too high for them. Others seem not to care.

"It's not going to stop me from going anywhere. I mean yes it's costing me more to fill up my car now. But I mean it's summer," driver Aldina Buljic said.

Aaron Best, who loves to drive just for fun, says gas prices are cutting back on a joy of his.

"I have to consider gas as a monthly bill now which is pretty crazy," Best said. "Usually I would be able to fill my tank up for $30 or $40. Now it costs me $70 so it is affecting my ability to do certain things."

And if you're flying be prepared for long lines, delays, and cancellations.

On Thursday, travelers saw over 4,000 delays.

According to AAA the best time to fly is before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Anywhere in between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is risky.