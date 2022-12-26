Travelers flying out of DTW seeing fewer delays, cancellations

(WXYZ) — After a chaotic travel weekend, many people looking to leave for the holidays may finally be able to fly out of DTW on Monday.

Since peaking at 370 flights on Friday, the number of cancellations has steadily decreased. Currently, there are less than 100 cancellations at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

DTW was expected to have nearly 1.3 million travelers fly through its airport from December 18 through January 1.

Major airlines like American, Delta, United, and Jet Blue issued travel waivers and rebooking windows for flyers who were impacted by winter storm Elliot this past weekend.

Flight delays and cancellations are still possible so here's what to know before heading to the airport.