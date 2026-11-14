ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Planes were grounded nationwide for four-and-a-half hours. Millions of travelers are impacted, including passengers at DTW. While it's been a minor inconvenience for some, it's a major disruption for others who missed milestones and important events.

Friday evening, DTW media relations sent 7 News Detroit the following message when the ground stop was lifted: "Operations are returning to normal at DTW. Customers should continue to check their flight status with their airline."

Travelers scramble as nationwide ground stop threatens weddings, birthdays, and milestones

Brea, a Houston resident, tells 7 News Detroit she was in Michigan for work. After working 12 days straight, she looked forward to flying home to Houston for her mother’s wedding in which she's the maid of honor.

“I learned (about the nationwide ground stop) right after I got off work," Brea told 7 News Detroit.

She explained, "My mom’s getting married tomorrow. So, I was going to Houston for that, and my co-workers all knew and as soon as I left work and was driving, they all started calling and texting me like, 'Have you seen the news?'"

"But I still headed here towards the airport, just having hope that something was gonna happen. So, yea, we will see," she said tearfully.

"She just called me while I was in line trying to re-book my flight, and so she’s just telling me not to worry. Of course, I’m telling her not to worry. So, I just think at this point we’re just praying I can get there in time," Brea said.

The Goels stopped to ask us what was happening. They said they only knew their Delta flight had been delayed but nothing about the ground stop.

They’re traveling to Philadelphia for their brother-in-law’s 50th birthday party Saturday.

Priya Goel said,"(The party) starts at 5 but still, like, it’s a big thing. And we want to be there like for his big day. He’s turning 50. You’re not turning 50 everyday, right?"

Sid Goal said, “We were booked like 3 months in advance."

Priya added, "And I was so excited to go and like, today, it had to happen today only? I’m thinking.”