Travelers still battling delays at Detroit Metro Airport amid winter blast

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — From the roads to the skies, the last 36 hours have been a headache for travelers all over metro Detroit. Delays and cancellations are piling up as airlines are still working to catch up after multiple ground stops. The snow-clogged runways prompted the FAA to first issue a ground stop at Detroit Metro on Monday, followed by a ground delay. And this morning, many travelers just want to know if their flights are actually going to leave on time.

As of 7:30 a.m., there have been 17 cancellations and 75 delays this morning, and 93 cancellations in the past 24 hours.

The weather made travel really tough yesterday, and it doesn't look like we're off to that great of a start today either. This is as the busy holiday travel season is in full swing.

Travelers we spoke with tell us that they're frustrated and just hope they can get home.

"So far so good," said Pontiac resident Linda Walker. "No issues, and hopefully it will stay like that with no delays and no cancellations, and I can get to Florida without any issues."

"I knew there would kind of be a spillover," said Annette Muller from Algonac. "This got a little bit crazy, but I think everyone is going to make it through, you just got to pack your patience and hurry up and wait like we always do, I'm staying positive."

Airlines are working to keep things moving, but with weather like this, even small delays can have a ripple effect throughout the day.