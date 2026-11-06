TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A longtime summer destination for Troy families will not open next season because of failing infrastructure and much-needed repairs.

The Troy Family Aquatic Center, an outdoor community pool that opened in 1991, will remain closed for the summer of 2027. City officials said it could cost at least $1 million to make the repairs needed to reopen the facility in 2028.

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Troy Family Aquatic Center to close for summer 2027 as city weighs facility’s future

Its long-term future, however, remains uncertain.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was a necessary decision to make,” Troy Communications Director Courtney Flynn said.

Flynn said the facility experienced unsustainable water loss over the summer because of breaks and leaks in its water lines. Crews completed temporary repairs that allowed the aquatic center to remain open through the end of the season, but more extensive work is now needed.

For residents such as Michele Maleszyk, the announcement means the possible loss of a summer tradition spanning generations.

“I’m sad to hear it,” Maleszyk said. “I’ve been going to the pool since I was a little girl.”

Maleszyk remembers getting a membership when the aquatic center first opened and visiting with her sister and other children from their neighborhood. She later passed that tradition down to her own family.

“We love the water slide,” she said. “That’s my daughter’s favorite part about going.”

The facility includes water slides and hosts summer camps and other community programs. Maleszyk said its affordability also made it an important resource for local families.

“It was somewhere around $200 or something for our entire family,” she said. “So, you can’t beat that when you’re talking about people who are trying to find activities that are budget-friendly.”

Flynn said reopening the aquatic center in 2028 would require at least $1 million in repairs. A broader modernization project that could keep the facility operating well into the future is estimated to cost about $15 million.

“The facility opened in 1991, and it hasn’t received significant investment to extend its life,” Flynn said. “That’s why we’re estimating at least about $15 million for modernization to keep it open for a long-term future.”

Money for the project would come from Troy’s capital fund, which is also used for road improvements, new fire trucks and upgrades to other city facilities.

“There are competing priorities for those capital funds,” Flynn said.

When asked whether the aquatic center could close indefinitely, Flynn said all options remain under consideration. The city is also exploring possible community partnerships as officials determine what is financially feasible.

“We understand that for several people in our community, this is an important part of their summers,” Flynn said. “We’re looking at all options and trying to do what is best for the community and also the city’s financial outlook.”

Troy resident Karen Trapp, who remembers taking her children swimming at the facility, said she was saddened by the announcement but understood the need for repairs.

“I think it’s very sad, but I guess it’s old and needs to be fixed,” Trapp said.

The city’s indoor pool at the Troy Community Center will remain open. Still, some residents say it cannot fully replace the experience offered by the outdoor aquatic center.

“It’s a community resource that we absolutely should not see just fade away,” Maleszyk said.

City officials are expected to discuss the aquatic center during Monday’s City Council meeting. The city said it will provide additional updates as decisions are made.