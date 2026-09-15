Troy hate crime suspect, 79, arraigned; family requested police welfare checks

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — New details emerged in court today in the case of a 79-year-old man who is accused of pulling a gun on four Muslim men on Saturday.

Peter Northup was arraigned on four counts of aggravated hate crimes after allegedly targeting the men for their religion and threatening violence. Each count is a 10-year felony.

7 News Detroit learned Northup is a retired optometrist with no criminal record. Still, we also learned the suspect’s own family had expressed deep concerns about his mental well-being on several occasions, including the day before the confrontation.

“Dr. Northup. Not mister," the suspect corrected the magistrate.

Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli replied, "Alright, you're identified as a defendant here in court as Peter Hamilton Northup."

On Saturday, a group of Muslim men was inviting others to discuss their Islamic faith outside the Troy Library. That's when they say Northup approached them and allegedly threatened to shoot them.

7 News Detroit told Javed Ashraf, one of the alleged victims, the hearing was on the docket.

After the arraignment, Ashraf told 7 News Detroit, "When I saw him, all the memories came back from that day."

Authorities said when Northup was arrested on-site, he was carrying a loaded weapon with one round in the chamber.

Ashraf said, "He's definitely a dangerous man for the community."

"And I was also thinking about the safety of the children that are inside the library," he added.

Police said they seized 19 weapons from his home. However, investigators noted that at least three registered guns remain unaccounted for.

During the arraignment, a detective told the magistrate, "So, we do have concerns for the community. We request a cash bond."

The magistrate asked Northup directly about any other weapons.

Chiappelli asked the suspect, "Do you have any other firearms at another location?"

Northup replied, "No, I can't... I can't answer that question."

He added, "I have dementia also."

That ongoing lack of accountability has left the alleged victims shaken.

Ashraf said, "My concern is that he may not be saying the complete truth and ya know, can cause harm. He's already like 79. He doesn't have much to lose."

During the hearing, the magistrate revealed that Northup’s family had previously requested police welfare checks on July 10th, July 13th, and again on September 11th, just one day before the incident.

Magistrate Chiappelli said, "With a family member reporting to police they believe that you’re suffering from a mental health crisis and being in fear of you because of your mental state and access to numerous firearms."

Ashraf said, “I do trust the justice system."

Northup was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He is due back in court on September 24th for his probable cause conference.