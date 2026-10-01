Troy road closure: Long Lake to close to thru traffic between Rochester Road and Livernois for 3 weeks

The City of Troy is warning residents and businesses of another round of road closures, as Long Lake between Rochester Road and Livernois is set to close to thru traffic for three weeks beginning the week of Oct. 5, weather permitting.

Local access will remain available, but the city says drivers should expect delays and plan for detours. The closure will affect the west side of the intersection at Rochester Road and Long Lake. According to a map released by the city, drivers should avoid Long Lake between Rochester Road and Livernois — turning what is normally a one-mile drive into a three-mile detour.

The announcement comes four months after the east side of that same intersection closed to eastbound traffic for three weeks back in June — a closure that hit nearby businesses hard.

Watch the Full Story About the Closure Below

Kathleen Morgan, co-owner of Gilly's Ice Cream in Troy, said the construction has had a measurable impact on her business this summer

"We took a pretty big hit, somewhere in the area of 15% year over year," Morgan said.

Morgan said customers have been candid about how the ongoing construction has affected their habits.

"People are very open and honest about how it's impacted them and they've been like 'the construction has really impacted us from your business' and they talk about other ice cream shops they've found in the meantime," Morgan said.

Despite the challenges, Morgan is asking the community to keep local businesses in mind during the disruption.

"If you get a chance to support your local shops, please do that. All the owners are in the community and really trying to make this work," Morgan said.

Not every business owner is dreading the closure. Larry Chiapelli, owner of Gramma's Gardens — a 100-year-old family business located on the affected side of the closure — said he was actually grateful when the city informed him of the project.

"When they came and told me that, I told them thank you. I couldn't say anything negative about it," Chiapelli said. “We're looking at a really nice setup in Troy.”

Chiapelli said the timing, while difficult for fall business, gives him a chance to prepare for the busy holiday season ahead.

"I'm viewing it as a regroup time, I'm able to make my drying racks for the Christmas decorations and crafts that I make," Chiapelli said.

Troy resident Christine O'Brien said the closure will require some adjustment.

"It's going to be tough getting back and forth and having to reroute and find things," O'Brien said.

O'Brien also urged residents to think about the businesses affected by the ongoing construction.

"Especially right now, these small businesses like Gilly's need all the extra support they can get," O'Brien said.

Weather permitting, the city says major construction should be done by the end of the year, with the project fully wrapping up next summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

