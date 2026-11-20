TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Troy woman who was looking to buy two miniature goats lost more than $1,700 after responding to a Facebook Marketplace listing that turned out to be a scam.

For 72-year-old Doris Plantus, it started after her goat, Theo, passed away last month.

“He died suddenly at five years, so it left his buddy goat, Raphael, all alone,” Plantus said.

WATCH: Troy woman loses more than $1,700 in Facebook Marketplace goat scam

Troy woman loses more than $1,700 in Facebook Marketplace goat scam

Plantus said losing Theo left her wanting another companion for her remaining goat.

“There’s two kinds of people. You lose a pet, you don’t ever want another pet again because it just hurts too much. Or you want to get another pet to fill that hole,” she said.

While scrolling through Facebook, Plantus came across a Marketplace listing for two goats.

“And you know how intrusive media is, they hear you’re talking about goats and then goats pop up on your screen,” Plantus said. “I imagine that’s probably what happened, and I just bit.”

Plantus said the man behind the listing told her he would personally deliver the goats from Pennsylvania. She agreed to pay $499.

“I thought at the time, 'oh, I would do this. I want to make sure this animal gets there',” she said.

But Plantus said things quickly took a turn.

The man told her his pregnant wife had suddenly gone into labor and that he had to leave the goats at a shipping facility.

According to Troy police, the scammer then demanded an additional $1,250 for expenses including crates, veterinary screenings and goat tags. The scammer also told Plantus that she would be charged with animal abandonment and that the pets she already owned could be taken away if she did not pay.

“Then I started to worry and wonder how much this is actually true,” Plantus said. “So, I of course, sent the money, and they directed me, they said, you have to use this Chime app.”

Plantus said she was also instructed to go to CVS, where employees could help her load money into the account.

Her bank eventually alerted her that the charges were fraudulent, and Plantus reported the incident to Troy police.

Sgt. John Julian with the Troy Police Department said that while the circumstances surrounding Plantus’ case are unusual, the tactics scammers use are not. Fear, urgency and pressure to send money through particular payment methods can all be warning signs.

“If you feel threatened, no legitimate retailer or seller will do that to you, and as soon as they start telling you to pay in bitcoin or send more money or make threats, that should be an immediate red flag,” Julian said.

By the time Plantus realized what was happening, she had lost a little more than $1,700 and never received the goats.

“You know the money that I’m out, like taking a course in how not to get scammed,” she said.

It was an expensive lesson, but Plantus hopes sharing what happened will keep someone else from falling into the same trap.

“Never make a decision when you’re sad, never make a decision when you’re in the moment,” she said.