Truck driver pulls gun on striking UAW workers in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the United Auto Workers strike continues, tense moments happen on the picket line between striking workers and vendors trying to access facilities.

In Warren, police were called to Stellantis’ Warren parts center, where a truck driver pulled a gun on striking workers blocking the entrance. The incident was caught on camera, and the driver is now facing potential charges.

“I'm like ‘let me call 911 cuz this is about to go somewhere crazy,’” UAW member Hearmon Heard said.

Heard was recording on his cellphone when things got heated between picketers and a truck driver.

“The driver pulls up and he's pulling up like he's going to barrel into everybody,” Heard said.

Heard and fellow UAW members Barbara Harvey and Justin Schodowski were shocked by the confrontation. They say they’re allowed to block trucks from entering the parts center but only for a few minutes until they eventually let them through.

“We’re not doing anything that since the strike has started we haven't done,” Harvey said.

However, things quickly took a turn the moment the driver reached toward the middle console and got out of his truck with a gun in his right hand.

“I’m like, 'Oh my God. He's going to try and kill us over striking,’” Harvey said.

“The first thing in my mind was I hope no one gets hurt,” Heard said. “I'm worried about all of us because we weren't expecting this.”

Heard called 911 and Warren police arrived within minutes, confiscating the gun. However, since they didn’t witness the incident and the driver never pointed the gun, brandishing a firearm is only a misdemeanor and the driver was free to go.

“Are you serious? You can pull a gun on somebody and you’re going to let them go? What’s with the justice system? This is crazy,” Heard said.

In response, the trucking company, Midwest Freight Systems, says they don't condone violence and the driver is no longer with the company. It’s also against their policy for drivers to carry a gun.

“If it was that important for you to deliver freight, it was not worth any of our lives for that,” Schodowski said.

Meanwhile, the few UAW members on the line that night are thankful they had video proof and no one was hurt.

“It was really intense and it was crazy and we’re so grateful that it didn't go as far, that he didn’t pull the trigger,” Harvey said.

Warren police said they are in the process of submitting a warrant to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Officer for brandishing a weapon. Warren police say that charge is a 90-day misdemeanor.