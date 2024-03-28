'Truly concerned': Detroit taxi drivers fear losing business to new downtown-DTW bus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The new Detroit Air Xpress is on the move, making 16 trips a day from downtown Detroit to Detroit metro airport.

The bus is ran by the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan and costs just $8 each way. Local officials say it’s a big deal, especially ahead of the Sweet 16 and the upcoming NFL Draft. However, not everyone shares in the excitement.

“Uber and Lyft are already kicking the behind," said cab driver Michael Cunningham, who goes by his last name. "But now, we have a bus — $8."

That bus runs from downtown Detroit to the airport, starting at 3:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. It has WiFi, a bathroom and charging ports all for $8, or $6 in advance.

We rode along during the launch on Monday and customers gave rave reviews, especially about the price.

"Eight bucks versus my $45? I think people will choose the $8,” Cunningham said.

VIDEO: Take a quick ride with 7 Action News on Detroit Airport Xpress

Better than Uber or Lyft? Take a quick ride with 7 Action News on Detroit Airport Xpress

Cunningham is an independent cab driver who uses his earnings to supplement his income and also to help people he passes during the day. He purchases gloves, hand warmers and bus passes, giving them out to Detroiters in need.

“I was surprised and shocked. They beat everybody's prices," cab driver Carlos Jumail said. "They beat our prices. They beat Uber prices.”

Jumail has been a Detroit taxi driver for 20 years. He does about 10 to 15 rides a week from downtown hotels to the airport, charging a few bucks less than the going Uber rate to attract customers. But now with an $8 option, he's noticed a decline in business already this week.

“Always we get Mondays, Tuesdays to the airport," Jumail said. "We didn't get called this week.”

However, other drivers like Steve Phillips aren't as concerned, saying the bus is just added competition.

“I'm not terrified or intimidated by it,” Phillips said. "It is what it is — best man win.”

As the city prepares to cash in on big events with thousands of visitors, these drivers are hoping to cash in too, hoping this new option doesn’t leave them behind.

“A lot of cab drivers are concerned, are truly concerned,” Cunningham said.

The bus is set to run for 12 to 18 months.