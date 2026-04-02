Trying to find the cheapest gas prices in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — President Trump says he won't intervene at the Strait of Hormuz, which sent the energy market reeling. In the minutes after his speech on Wednesday night ended, Brent Crude spiked to more than $105/barrel; that's more than a four percent hike.

We're been monitoring national gas prices since the conflict began, and prices are once again on the rise. The average cost for a gallon of unleaded has surged above $4, and it's sitting at $4.08 right now. Drivers here in Michigan are seeing some relief, as the statewide average is back below $4. It's sitting at $3.89, only a penny difference from yesterday, with metro Detroit drivers paying $3.88.

We've been searching for the cheapest gas prices, and we've spoken to drivers to see if they've seen any good deals.

Watch Ryan's report in the video player below

Finding the cheapest gas prices in metro Detroit

We have been able to find some decent deals. At the SNK Gas Station on the corner of Michigan Avenue and South Merriman Road in Inkster, it's $3.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That's the lowest that we could see when we checked the Gas Buddy app on our phones, and many drivers are actively trying to cut their gas bills to keep more money in their pockets.

Driving is an essential part of the job for Detroiters Kyle Lucas and Keiran Respress.

WXYZ

“I work for myself. And, I go in clubs and take pictures. I do it like that so I can print them out for you," Lucas said.

WXYZ

“For me, I primarily drive for work. So, I really can’t cut no corners. I gotta drive. I’m, you know, doing deliveries, things like that," Respress said.

Both entrepreneurs say higher gas prices cut into their bottom line. The average price for gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan had soared to over $4 last week. But according to AAA, gas prices have relaxed a bit. That statewide average ($3.89) is down 16 cents from a week ago, but still nearly a dollar higher than last month at $2.99/gallon.

“I don’t really see the prices dropping too much. I’m actually seeing them the more I get closer to the suburbs," Respress said.

“For me, I probably run through like 60 bucks every two or three days on gas. So, I’m spending like roughly $400 or $500 a month on gas, which is a lot. That’s like half an apartment, half a bill," Lucas said.

That's a reality many local motorists are facing. And for those like Keiran and Kyle, the search for the cheapest gas in town has become priority number one.

“Fortunately, I know this is usually the cheapest in the area," Respress said, referring to the BP at Telegraph and Fenkell in Detroit. "So, you know, I constantly come back here. Where I work at, it’s a lot higher. So, I make the commute to make sure I get the cheaper prices.”

“I would drive a little distance if it was cheaper, not like…like if it’s an hour drive, of course, I’ll just pay the full price," Lucas said. "But, if it’s something like quick, I’ll drive the distance for cheaper gas for sure.”

While those two will travel for the cheapest gas, some people we talked to said "why burn extra gas to get gas?" They'd rather grin and bear it from where they're at, as everybody's strategy is certainly different.