TSA provides tips with Holiday travel rush underway at DTW

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's no place like home for the holidays, but getting there may be a challenge. The holiday travel rush is officially underway in Michigan, and this year, it's expected to set new records.

This holiday season, AAA projects almost 4 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home. 3.5 million will be hitting the road, and almost 220,000 will fly. And things have gotten off to a frustrating start at Detroit Metro Airport; between Friday and Sunday, there were over 700 delays.

Watch Ryan's report in the video player below

Holiday travel rush underway at DTW

On Monday morning, there's a steady flow of people here inside of McNamara Terminal, making their way to check in bags or go through security.

The weather doesn't seem like it'll be quite as frightful for Christmas, but holiday travel over the next week or so may sure feel like it for some people. Travel is getting busier as Christmas quickly approaches; AAA projects that over 122 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday season, which is over two percent more than last year's record of just under 120 million travelers.

Cadillac Travel Group's David Fishman offered some advice for travelers.

WXYZ

“Christmas is probably the second busiest time after Thanksgiving. So, you really need to be ready. And, cross your T’s and dot your I’s," Fishman said. “Get there early. Early, early, early, okay? Maybe even earlier than you normally would. If it’s two hours, maybe get there two-and-a-half, three hours early. Always check and see if your flight’s on time. Go on those apps that will alert you. Load them onto your phone.”

TSA also provided some travel tips:



Don't bring a snow globe on board, because the amount of water inside likely exceeds the 3.4-ounce liquid rule

Put gifts inside bags so agents can easily screen them

Don't wrap presents

WXYZ

“Anything that is fully wrapped, our officers who screen the checked baggage may need to unwrap this in the checked bagged screening as well," said Carter Langston, a TSA regional spokesperson.

Advice like that is much appreciated for Detroiter Morgan Starosciak, who's traveling to New Hampshire with her boyfriend, Bryan, to meet his family.

WXYZ

“If you're gonna meet family for the first time, please let their not be any hiccups or delays or anything like that. Right?" I asked Morgan.

“Yes, that’s for sure. We wanted to get here early to make sure we were good to go," she replied.

WXYZ

“It’s a very beautiful part of the country," Bryan said. "There’s a lot of snow there, great weather, mountains. I know Michigan’s got a lot of landfills. But, we got some real mountains back home. So, she’s very excited to see those.”

AAA said average holiday tickets are nearly $900, but flying on a holiday itself — either Christmas Day or New Years Day — may be cheaper.

