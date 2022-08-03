Tudor Dixon projected to win GOP gubernatorial primary election

(WXYZ) — The Associated Press is projecting Tudor Dixon to win the Republican nomination for governor, defeating four others vying for the nomination. She is expected to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Dixon, a former conservative commentator, had secured the endorsement of several key Republicans in the state, including Betsy DeVos. Last week, she was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The 47-year-old from West Michigan beat out Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano, Kevin Rinke and Ralph Rebandt.

Dixon has said she supports an abortion ban bill in all cases except when it puts the mother’s life in danger. She also took a strong stance on education, denouncing critical race theory, and saying that families should be able to use per-student state funds on private schools, homeschooling or in other education settings.

Over the weekend, Dixon made headlines across the country and in Conservative circles after she would not say whether she agreed with the baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, she was pressed about the election fraud conspiracies, but did not say whether or not she thought the election was stolen.

