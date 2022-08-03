Stevens claims victory, Levin concedes in 11th congressional district

(WXYZ) — U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has won the primary for the newly-drawn 11th Congressional District, defeating her colleague, Rep. Andy Levin, in what was one of the highly-contested Democratic congressional races in Michigan.

Democratic incumbents Levin, Stevens face off for Michigan's 11th Congressional District

Levin conceded in a phone call to Stevens, who claimed victory in a speech to supporters.

Stevens, 39, represented the old 11th district and has previously worked on former President Barack Obama’s auto task force before running for Congress in 2018. She flipped her seat from Republican to Democrat that year in Michigan.

Levin, 61, was a representative for Michigan’s 9th district, but that changed after redistricting was done this year due to the U.S. Census. He took over for his father, former Rep. Sander “Sandy” Levin, and his uncle was former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin.

The race was fought hard by both candidates, who split support from their colleagues. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders supported Levin, while Rep. Brenda Lawrence and Rep. Joyce Beatty supported Stevens.

The new 11th district consists of areas solely in central and southern Oakland County, with major cities including Pontiac, West Bloomfield, Troy, Waterford Township, Farmington Hills, and more.

