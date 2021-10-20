Watch
Two arrested after couple shot, killed with child in car at Detroit gas station

Police Lights
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:22:19-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have arrested two men in connection to the double fatal shooting that took place at a Marathon Gas Station on W. Warren and Ashton on Detroit's west side Monday night.

RELATED: Man and woman shot & killed with their child in the car at Detroit gas station

In a tweet, DPD said the two people have been taken into custody and one firearm has been recovered.

According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots at 22-year-old Benson Lamont Harris Lindsey and 22-year-old Marshae Lynette Johns Nash at the Marathon Gas Station and police say they are certain it was a targeted shooting.

While suspects have been taken in custody, they are still asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2260.

