Two arrested after couple shot, killed with child in car at Detroit gas station

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have arrested two men in connection to the double fatal shooting that took place at a Marathon Gas Station on W. Warren and Ashton on Detroit's west side Monday night.

In a tweet, DPD said the two people have been taken into custody and one firearm has been recovered.

According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots at 22-year-old Benson Lamont Harris Lindsey and 22-year-old Marshae Lynette Johns Nash at the Marathon Gas Station and police say they are certain it was a targeted shooting.

While suspects have been taken in custody, they are still asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2260.