Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old Detroit father, police say

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit police say two people are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man on the city's east side.

Family members identified the victim as Donovan Moss Jr., who was shot and killed early Friday morning near Cheshire Street and Moross Road.

As investigators continue working to determine what led to the shooting, Moss' loved ones are remembering a young man they say was devoted to his family and especially his 2-year-old daughter.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old Detroit father

"It's pretty hard on everyone ... very, very hard on everyone," said Moss' aunt, Cinnamon Oliver.

Oliver described her nephew as kind.

"He was a sweetheart, you know, always very helpful, very respectful," she said.

According to Oliver, Moss was family-oriented, hardworking and committed to being a father despite his young age.

"He was there for her ... he never let being a young parent hold him down," Oliver said of her nephew's relationship with his daughter.

Moss' cousin, Zamiya Moss, said she will remember him for his loyalty.

"He was a light. He was loyal. He was hilarious, and he was the type of hilarious where you don't know you're funny until other people are just laughing," she said. "His time was cut short by stupidity."

On Saturday, Detroit police announced that two people of interest had been taken into custody in connection with the homicide investigation.

For Moss' family, the arrests brought a sense of relief after days of uncertainty.

"Thankful, you know, very thankful because we had no answers, we knew nothing," Oliver said. "God did his due diligence to make sure that these young guys get off the street as soon as possible."

While the family continues searching for answers about why Moss was killed, Oliver said she hopes justice is ultimately served.

"He was a sweet, innocent kid, he was not out here running the streets, he was trying to make something for himself," she said.

Detroit police have not released additional information about the two people in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.