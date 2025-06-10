Two arrested, one hospitalized in crash after Warren police chase

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — A chase involving Warren police ended with a car wedged into an alley on Detroit's east side and one person rushed to the hospital.

We're told the chase began at 8 Mile and Macarther in Warren, and lasted several miles before ending at 7 Mile and Rex Avenue.

We got to the scene moments after the crash, and saw Detroit residents yelling at Warren Police just after 2 a.m.

Two people were taken into custody and one was taken to the hospital, but ut's not clear if it's from from crash-related injuries.

The pursuit started about five miles away. Warren PD says a Sedan didn't pull over when officers attempted to make a traffic stop, fleeing into Detroit, where the chase ended.

A supervisor on scene says that the three people involved in the crash were male and female, but couldn't tell me if the gender of the person who was hospitalized.

Police here also tell me there was no physical altercation between the suspects and police, counting what witnesses on scene are saying.

This is all still under investigation; we'll be trying to find more information as it unfolds.