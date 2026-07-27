Two British influencers with millions of followers are back in Michigan for a summer road trip shaped by fans

(WXYZ) — Josh Caldwell-Clark and Jason Riley, known online as Josh and Jase, are letting their followers guide their Michigan adventure — from Coney dogs in Detroit to a possible climb up the Mackinac Bridge.

The England-based content creators are on a mission to visit as many states as they can, and Michigan is among their favorites. The duo, who have millions of social media followers combined, kicked off their latest visit to the Mitten with a stop at American Coney Island in Detroit.

"I feel like people come down here looking for a bit of history and they get it here at Coney Island," American Coney Island waiter Tyler Ralston said.

Caldwell-Clark admitted the experience came with a learning curve.

"And I made the mistake of having lettuce on said Coney Dog," Caldwell-Clark said.

Riley was quick to respond.

"I've got to share the bathroom with him," Riley said.

The two met half a decade ago and later discovered they had been raised in the same place in the UK. They have been best friends ever since.

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British influencers Josh and Jase are back in Michigan for the summer

"We are best mates, and we travel America together," Caldwell-Clark said.

"The only thing we fight over is the bigger room. And we can finish each other's… sandwiches!" Riley said.

Their last visit to Michigan was during the winter. This trip, they say, is a different experience entirely.

"Two words to Michigan… strap in!" Caldwell-Clark said.

The pair curate their travel experiences largely through fan comments, letting locals guide where they go and what they do. Caldwell-Clark has already weighed in online about Michigan's bumpy roads, cyclosporiasis headlines making the news, and a refusal to chant anything Ohio-related outside of Michigan Stadium.

Riley said the key to their content is trusting the people who know each state best.

"The people who know the state better than any other are the locals," Riley said.

The two teased what could be a memorable moment still ahead on this trip.

"Inside scoop. We could potentially be climbing the Mackinac Bridge," Caldwell-Clark said.

Both said they are grateful for the warm reception from Michigan fans.

"We want to try and give back as much love as we're getting," Riley said. "Thank you for embracing us during the summer. We're excited."

Ralston, for his part, extended an invitation of his own.

"Maybe one day we'll make it over there and have some beans and toast," Ralston said.

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