Two dead, 19 injured after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2 people have died and 19 people have been injured after a shooting on Detroit's East Side, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive. The scene stems from a block party gone wrong early Sunday morning.

Police have set up a three-block perimeter in the area.

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigate after two dead, 19 injured in shooting on Detroit's East Side

MSP, who is assisting the Detroit Police Department as part of the Homicide Task Force, says that there is not a suspect in custody after the incident.

Officials say that anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.SPEAK.UP.

This is a developing situation. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information as it becomes readily available.